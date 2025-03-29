SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Up 60.9% in March

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 213,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.15. 217,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,870. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $935.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.13.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.08 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 93.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,565,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,895,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 176,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 75,879 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

