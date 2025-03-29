Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
CREG opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.64. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
