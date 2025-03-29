Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Sodexo

Shares of SDXAY opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

