Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SOHO stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 55,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,723. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 323,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57,666 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 628,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 161,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 45,383 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
