SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 295205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 191,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 99,676 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 31,233.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 51,535 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

