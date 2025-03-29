Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the February 28th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Spearmint Resources Stock Performance
SPMTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 56,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,773. Spearmint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Spearmint Resources
