Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the February 28th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SPMTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 56,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,773. Spearmint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, lithium, palladium, copper, nickel, cesium, vanadium, and other mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the McGee Lithium Clay Deposit, Elon Lithium Brine Project that covers an area of approximately 3,164 acres, and Green Clay Lithium Project that covers an area of approximately 2,004 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

