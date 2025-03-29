Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.85 and last traded at $118.91. 186,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 394,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.56.

Several research analysts have commented on STRL shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

