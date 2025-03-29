Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.85 and last traded at $118.91. 186,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 394,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on STRL shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.7 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
