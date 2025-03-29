StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APTV. Argus upgraded Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 128,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47,215 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,893,000. Finally, Shorepath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.