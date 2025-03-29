StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
NASDAQ ROLL opened at $332.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.10. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 1.34.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.