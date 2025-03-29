StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.07.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

