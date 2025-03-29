Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 597 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,750,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,013,000 after buying an additional 134,539 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after buying an additional 1,868,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,018,000 after buying an additional 209,174 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $85.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.