Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 114,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 165,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sulliden Mining Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 12.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01.

About Sulliden Mining Capital

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

