Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

SUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,373,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,074,000 after acquiring an additional 56,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,445,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,096,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,682,000 after buying an additional 324,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,885,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $105,181,000.

SUM opened at $52.54 on Monday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

