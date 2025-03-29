Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.
SUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
SUM opened at $52.54 on Monday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.
