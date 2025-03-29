Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Surge Energy Price Performance

TSE:SGY traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.80 and a 52-week high of C$8.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$625.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

