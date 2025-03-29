Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:SWTZ) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:SWTZ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.