Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Shares of Symbolic Logic stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

