TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
TD SYNNEX has raised its dividend by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years. TD SYNNEX has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $13.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.
TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $104.45 on Friday. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $145.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX
In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $975,689.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,681,372. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,172 shares of company stock worth $6,353,261. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD SYNNEX
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TD SYNNEX
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Affirm Strikes Back: Can a New Deal Mitigate the Recent Loss?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.