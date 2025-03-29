TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

SNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

SNX stock opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average of $125.53. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $975,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,681,372. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,172 shares of company stock worth $6,353,261. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,167,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

