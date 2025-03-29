Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.20 and traded as low as $28.28. Tecsys shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Tecsys Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

