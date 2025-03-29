Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Short Interest Down 69.4% in March

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tema Oncology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CANC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.53. 6,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,430. Tema Oncology ETF has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Tema Oncology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tema Oncology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tema Oncology ETF stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,328 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 20.31% of Tema Oncology ETF worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tema Oncology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tema Oncology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.