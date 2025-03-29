Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

TCBS opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 million, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is -22.54%.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

