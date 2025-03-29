The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Down 64.9% in March

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The China Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The China Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund in the fourth quarter worth $800,000.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The China Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CHN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. 16,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. The China Fund has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.