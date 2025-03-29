The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.62. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

