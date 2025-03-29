The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.62. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.
About The Dixie Group
