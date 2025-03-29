The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (OTCMKTS:FSDK)

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Price Performance
OTCMKTS FSDK remained flat at $63.60 on Friday. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75.
About First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky
