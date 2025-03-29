The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $357.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

