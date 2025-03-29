The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,626,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,554 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $181,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,596,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,463,978,000 after acquiring an additional 490,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,672,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,609,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,082 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,904,563,000 after buying an additional 2,300,912 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

