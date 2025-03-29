The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.16 and traded as high as $15.00. The9 shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 181,445 shares traded.

The9 Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCTY. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The9 in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of The9 by 17.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The9

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

