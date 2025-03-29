Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.67 ($0.02). Approximately 4,477,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,792,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.63.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

