Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TIRX opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. Tian Ruixiang has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.
About Tian Ruixiang
