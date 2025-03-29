Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.44 and traded as high as C$2.48. Titanium Transportation Group shares last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 78,493 shares changing hands.
Titanium Transportation Group Stock Up 4.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.44.
About Titanium Transportation Group
Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.
