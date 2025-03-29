Top Industrial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 26th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Vertiv, Chevron, Eaton, and VivoPower International are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to shares in companies primarily engaged in manufacturing, construction, and other capital-intensive operations that support the production of goods and services. These stocks typically include firms involved in industrial machinery, aerospace, transportation, and infrastructure, and they often reflect the broader health of the economy through their cyclical performance tied to economic expansion and contraction. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $17.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.83. 89,428,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,804,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.11 billion, a PE ratio of 132.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.04. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $9.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,552,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,898,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.87 billion, a PE ratio of 145.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.00.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU traded down $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.14. 16,493,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,349,647. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $10.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,509,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.68. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.67. 4,503,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,730. Chevron has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $168.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.67 and a 200 day moving average of $153.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $295.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN stock traded down $13.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,349. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.90. The company has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $255.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

VivoPower International (VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

Shares of VVPR traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 127,960,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,190. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

