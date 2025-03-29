Top Industrial Stocks To Watch Today – March 29th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Constellation Energy, Vertiv, Texas Instruments, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to shares in companies engaged in the production, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial goods and services, such as machinery, aerospace equipment, and transportation systems. These stocks are often cyclical, tending to perform well during periods of economic expansion when industrial activity and capital investments increase, but may experience volatility during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,100,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,218,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $847.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.19, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $169.12. The stock had a trading volume of 30,361,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,371,173. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.19 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average of $195.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.44. 17,071,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,873,313. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,570,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $352.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.99 and a 200-day moving average of $255.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.32. 13,141,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,746,925. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average is $111.23. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of TXN traded down $4.43 on Friday, hitting $176.33. 5,490,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,708,235. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $11.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $499.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $493.30 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $541.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Featured Stories