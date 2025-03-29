TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.07 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60.55 ($0.78). 832,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,635,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.65 ($0.79).

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of €0.85 ($0.92) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 19th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 1.46%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,168.09%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

