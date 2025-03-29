Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Acquires Shares of 56,300 Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Silvercorp Metals comprises about 0.2% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of SVM stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

