Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSQ. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.41 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Townsquare Media news, EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,866.66. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Townsquare Media by 1,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

