Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trade Desk stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TTD stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.85. 6,423,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,838. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average is $108.31.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.