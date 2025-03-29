Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trailblazer Merger Co. I

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBMC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $2,671,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,482,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 4th quarter worth $2,426,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 32,752.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 131,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 51.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Trailblazer Merger Co. I alerts:

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TBMC opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

About Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Trailblazer Merger Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded on November 12, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.