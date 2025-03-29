Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 553 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sharp Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ opened at $69.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.