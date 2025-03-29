Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 208,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $140.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $124.32 and a one year high of $167.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

