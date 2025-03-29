Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 538 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 644.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,580,000 after acquiring an additional 73,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $121.99 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.68 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.57 and its 200 day moving average is $178.83.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total transaction of $7,671,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. This represents a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

