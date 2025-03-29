Tree Island Steel Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Tree Island Steel Trading Down 0.4 %
TSL traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.87. The stock has a market cap of C$66.70 million, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.96. Tree Island Steel has a 52 week low of C$2.45 and a 52 week high of C$3.38.
