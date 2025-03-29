Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Stock Price Up 18.6% – Still a Buy?

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
Troilus Gold Trading Up 18.6 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$40.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
About Troilus Gold
Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.
