TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ERNZ stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.94. 20,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $25.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49.

Get TrueShares Active Yield ETF alerts:

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from TrueShares Active Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

About TrueShares Active Yield ETF

The TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to outperform the broader market by investing in a portfolio of 50-150 income-generating securities derived from quantitative and qualitative analysis. ERNZ was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by Truemark Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.