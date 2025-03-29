TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) & Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Critical Review

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) and TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Information Services Group and TSS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $247.59 million 0.78 $6.15 million $0.05 80.00 TSS $122.53 million 1.61 $70,000.00 $0.18 45.83

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than TSS. TSS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 TSS 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Information Services Group and TSS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Information Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.25%. Given Information Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than TSS.

Volatility and Risk

Information Services Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group -1.20% 4.43% 1.83% TSS 3.59% 87.89% 11.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Information Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Information Services Group beats TSS on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX to automate the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management; ISG Generative AI; ISG Network Select to streamline and simplify how enterprises build their network solutions; HR technology and transformations; providers-as-a-business services; ISG Digital Engineering; ISG Research; and training-as-a-service. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

