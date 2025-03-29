Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires 812 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.2% of Tucker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,285.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 85,427 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,499,000 after purchasing an additional 82,904 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.34.

Shares of TSLA opened at $263.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.19, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.33 and a 200-day moving average of $321.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

