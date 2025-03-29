Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys 3,536 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,172,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,435,000 after buying an additional 94,804 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,773,000 after buying an additional 1,103,351 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

