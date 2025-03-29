Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $172,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tucker Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 11,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 113.7% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. Melius lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $441.41 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.49 and its 200-day moving average is $510.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

