Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $191,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Tucker Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

