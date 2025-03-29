Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $381,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tucker Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

LHX stock opened at $207.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.34 and a 200 day moving average of $225.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. The trade was a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,334 shares of company stock worth $1,383,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.