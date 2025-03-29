Tucker Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Tucker Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,938,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,562,412,000 after purchasing an additional 408,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,972,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,430,000 after purchasing an additional 55,637 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shell by 29.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,870,000 after purchasing an additional 866,954 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,116,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,045,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,772,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $219.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.41. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shell from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

